McINTYRE, Catherine "Joyce" 74, of St. Petersburg and former resident of Live Oak, FL, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. Joyce retired from Pinellas County Schools, where she was a Teacher for over 30 years. She is survived by husband, Leslie McIntyre; son, Jay Christopher McIntyre Sr. (Tanzania); grandson, Jay Christopher Jr., Jaden and Jaquez; grandson, Jakhi all of St. Petersburg, FL.; her brother, Timothy Ford (Hazel) of Welborn, FL.; sisters, Grace Ford Jenkins of Live Oak, FL and Diana and Janis Ford of St. Petersburg, FL. Viewing is on Wednesday, August 21 from 5-6 pm; Wake, 6-7 pm at Davis and Davis Funeral Services. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 11 am at Queen Chapel, at 14388 120th Street, Live Oak, FL. Davis and Davis Funeral Services 5730 15th Avenue South Gulfport, FL (727) 345-4444
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 20, 2019