Catherine MULÉ

MULÉ, Catherine (Ficcio) age 97, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Jerry Mulé; beloved sons, Eugene and Joseph Mulé; loving parents, Pasquale and Theresa Conte Ficcio. She is survived by sister-in-law, Yoshiko Mulé; nieces, Jackie Muley Kerr, MT Mulé, Linda Muley Switzer, Jeannie Mulé, Josie Mulé Garcia, Katie (Steve) Mulé Garret, Claudette Karlau, Paulette Davis, Bernadette (David) Wright and Heather (Kevin) Watkins; nephews, Nick A. Muley, Michael (Francine) Mulé, Nicholas (Carol) Muley, Mitchell Muley, Scott Temples and Anthony Muley; cousins, Maria Theresa Arce and Valentino Ficcio; godson, Joey Ciaccio; goddaughters, Phyllis Hoover (Harry) and Terri Ciesla (Edward). Also surviving is an extended family of great and great-great nephews and nieces. Catherine was a dedicated educator and teacher for over 43 years; she was a mentor to many young educators and future administrators in the Hillsborough County Public Schools. Catherine was a 1942 graduate of the Academy of Holy Names and in 1946 graduated from Florida State College for Women (FSU) earning her undergraduate degree in secondary education; but she found her passion and love teaching and mentoring in the elementary division. Perusing that dream, she graduated from the University of Tampa with a special degree in elementary education. Catherine continued her educational achievements by completing her Master's degree from the University of South Florida. She loved reading stories of Curious George to all her students. She was an accomplished pianist and devotee of the Italian Opera. She amazed us all by her intellect and ability to recall people with dates, names, places, and times of events going back over 80 years. Catherine was a very generous and loving person. She was a devoted Catholic and attended Corpus Christi Catholic Church Temple Terrace, Florida faithfully until her confinement to a wheelchair some years ago. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 at 11 am. A visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to Mass from 10-11 am. The rite of Committal and burial will take place at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park immediately following the Funeral Mass. Pallbearers will be Kevin Watkins, Marcelo Magadan, Harry Hoover, Mitchell Muley, Paul J. Kerr and Brian Hoover. Honorary Pallbearers will be Nick A. Muley, Nicholas Muley, Michael Mulé, Scott Temples, Anthony Muley, Joey Ciaccio, Edward Ciesla and the many friends and colleagues she has made over the years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store