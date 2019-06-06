NEAL, Catherine
69, of St. Petersburg, transitioned to her heavenly home Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Cherished memories she leaves to her loving husband, Joe Neal; daughter, Cheryl Neal; three brothers, Gary, Hayward, and Fredrick Whitaker; sisters, Gloria Walker, Brissie Johnson, Earlene Robinson, Myrtis Trawick; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 4-8 pm, with Funeral service Saturday, June 8, 10 am, both at St. Mark M.B. Church, 1301 37th St. S.
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019