Catherine PASQUALE
1963 - 2020
PASQUALE, Catherine Marie (Walsh) daughter of the late Joseph Paul Walsh and Margaret Magdalene (Swagart) Walsh, was born November 16, 1963 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She attended public schools and at early age professed her faith in Jesus Christ. She was also active in community service at her local ministries, and loved everyone she came into contact with, and was known for her big heart. She was united in holy matrimony to Dean V. Pasquale Dec. 18, 1982. This union was blessed with children. Catherine was remarried to James Laier Oct. 2, 2008. James Laier preceded Catherine Pasquale's death Sept. 26, 2018. Mrs. Pasquale, was an active member of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Clearwater Florida. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Her life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She quietly departed this life September 17 2020, at 11:20 pm. She is survived by her daughters, Maria (Allan) Brown, Carrie (Hunter) Reynolds; son, Dean Pasquale; siblings, Mary Stover, Patrick Walsh (Christy) , Virginia Siemering (Bill), Marilyn Burson-Bennett and Mark Walsh the twins; and Rita Striewski (Frank). Catherine Pasquale also had seven beautiful grandchildren and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing services to be held Sept. 23, 2020 at Smith Young's Funeral Home, 1005 Howard St., Clearwater FL 33756, 6-8 pm. We ask that you be mindful of the CDC restrictions and guidelines and pay your respects and move on for the next loved one.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Young's Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Young's Funeral Home, Inc.
1005 Howard Street
Clearwater, FL 33756
(727) 442-2388
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Young's Funeral Home
