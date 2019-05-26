Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Catherine "Cathy Hunter" Richards

RICHARDS, Catherine "Cathy Hunter"

77, of Tarpon Springs, passed away May 20, 2019. Survived by husband, Peter Hunter; children, Laurie Nieliwocki, Shirley Colanduoni, William Richards, Danny Richards; step-children, James Hunter, Peter Hunter II; grandchildren, Alexander and Emily Nieliwocki, Donald and Brenna Colanduoni; and step-grandchildren Sigourney and Julian Hunter, Anthony Hunter; siblings, Michael Butler, Shirley Adams, Tom Butler. She was a longtime volunteer at Florida Hospital, Tarpon Springs. Memorial Service is on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 3 pm at Dobies Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Cathy's name can be made to the .

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019
