Catherine Thompson

THOMPSON, Catherine "Cathy" (Progin) Catherine passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She is survived by husband, John; mother, Margaret Langlois; brother, Richie Langlois (Kathy) of New Port Richey; sisters, Bettie Donovan of Port Richey, Jeannie Breen (Mike) of New Brunswick, Canada, Carolyn Langlois of New Port Richey; stepchildren, John Jr., Jeremy, and Nichole all of Delaware; four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was prede-ceased by her father, Norman Langlois and her brother, Ralph Langlois. Cathy was a realtor with ReMax Advantage and Prudential Tropical, a member of the West Pasco Board of Relators, and later worked for Cruiseplanners. Morgan Funeral Home



