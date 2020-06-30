Catherine Thompson
THOMPSON, Catherine "Cathy" (Progin) Catherine passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. She is survived by husband, John; mother, Margaret Langlois; brother, Richie Langlois (Kathy) of New Port Richey; sisters, Bettie Donovan of Port Richey, Jeannie Breen (Mike) of New Brunswick, Canada, Carolyn Langlois of New Port Richey; stepchildren, John Jr., Jeremy, and Nichole all of Delaware; four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was prede-ceased by her father, Norman Langlois and her brother, Ralph Langlois. Cathy was a realtor with ReMax Advantage and Prudential Tropical, a member of the West Pasco Board of Relators, and later worked for Cruiseplanners. Morgan Funeral Home

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morgan Funeral Home and Cremation Services
