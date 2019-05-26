Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine "Kitty" Wynn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WYNN, Catherine "Kitty"



known as 'Miss Kitty' passed into eternal life on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice, Bayfront Medical Center. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Marcelli and her husband, Donald Wynn. She is survived by her children, Antonio Marcelli of Ft Lauderdale, Robert Marcelli of Wayne, NJ, Alan Marcelli of Gulfport and Marc Marcelli of Gulfport, two sisters-in-law, Christa Marcelli and Linda Marcelli. She had five grandchildren, Andrew, Angelique, Christina, Max and Michael Marcelli and one great-granddaughter, Elise Marcelli. Kitty was born in Virginia Beach, Virginia to Virgie Adele Waterfield and Durwood Littleton Waterfield. Kitty was predeceased by her seven siblings, William, Linwood, Anderson, Robert, Nancy, Nina and Ruby. She was the beloved aunt of Donna Pace, Robert Morris and Ron Morris, Earl Ballance, Jr and Janet Waterfield and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Kitty retired from Apollo Medical Center where she had worked for 25 years. Kitty never met a stranger. She was the ray of sunshine that brightened the world of every patient, family member or staff that met her. Her light will continue to shine on all who loved her. Kitty (Mom), possessed life's greatest gift, which is LOVE and she freely and constantly gave it away throughout her life. Kitty was everyone's Mom. Kitty is unforgettable.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Daystar Life Center, 226 6th St S., St Petersburg, FL 33701 Attn: Sr Dolores or to in Kitty's honor. Kitty's life will be celebrated at her Memorial Service to be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 2 pm in the Chapel at Bon Secours Place, 10401 Roosevelt Blvd., St Petersburg, Florida.

