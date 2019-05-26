Guest Book View Sign Service Information Loyless Funeral Home 5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd. Land O'Lakes , FL 34639 (813)-996-6610 Send Flowers Obituary

CARSON, Cathy "Cat,"



born July 21, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away May 17, 2019 in Land O'Lakes, Florida. She was a proud graduate of Florida State University and a retired educator from Pinellas County Schools with over 35 years of service. A loved teacher, coach, and mentor, she was a truly compassionate friend who was willing to help anyone out at any time. You always knew that if you asked her to, she would be there for you. Cat was an avid bowler and golfer. She also had a love of following the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, and all the FSU sports. Cat loved country music and was an active member in church activities and choir. She had a deep love of all animals. Whether she was rescuing turtles or corralling loose cows, goats, and horses, she was always on the lookout for the well being of all animals, even making sure that the squirrels, sand hill cranes, and deer had daily corn to eat outside her home. She especially loved all her cats and horses as they always held a special place in her heart. Cat will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. There will be no formal services, as that was her wish. If you wish to honor Cat, please make contributions to your local humane society in her name. Words of comfort may be expressed at:



LoylessFuneralHomes.com.



CARSON, Cathy "Cat,"born July 21, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away May 17, 2019 in Land O'Lakes, Florida. She was a proud graduate of Florida State University and a retired educator from Pinellas County Schools with over 35 years of service. A loved teacher, coach, and mentor, she was a truly compassionate friend who was willing to help anyone out at any time. You always knew that if you asked her to, she would be there for you. Cat was an avid bowler and golfer. She also had a love of following the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Bay Lightning, and all the FSU sports. Cat loved country music and was an active member in church activities and choir. She had a deep love of all animals. Whether she was rescuing turtles or corralling loose cows, goats, and horses, she was always on the lookout for the well being of all animals, even making sure that the squirrels, sand hill cranes, and deer had daily corn to eat outside her home. She especially loved all her cats and horses as they always held a special place in her heart. Cat will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. There will be no formal services, as that was her wish. If you wish to honor Cat, please make contributions to your local humane society in her name.

