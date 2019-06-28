|
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
|
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
|
Committal
Following Services
DEAN, Cealso Benjamin Jr. "C.B."
78, of Plant City, Florida, born January 1, 1941 in Adairsville, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord June 25, 2019. C.B. was a good husband, daddy, Paw Paw, and friend. He was the owner and beloved mechanic of Dean's Garage. His first job was a Firefighter in Plant City, and he was instrumental in establishing the Union for Fireman in Plant City. He was employed with Alumax for 10 years before starting Dean's Garage. He loved his family, had a great sense of humor, was a great joke teller, and was known to play a few pranks. He was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Plant City, and loved his home church, Stoners Chapel Baptist Church in Adairsville, Georgia. C.B liked tractoring, working in his yard, cooking, Gaither's Gospel music, socializing, and fellowship. He is survived by his wife of almost 14 years, Kathaleen Dean; children, Mike Butler (Buttons), Clayton Dean (Teresa), Randall Dean (fiance;e Micah), Robbie Dean (Kristi), and Rhonda Allen (Wade); bonus children, Jennifer Griffin (Gary) and Bradley Griffin; siblings, Shirley Thomas, Carolyn Fiorilli, Johnny Dean, and Joyce May; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Linda Dean; parents, Cealso "Speedy" and Lucille Dean; brothers, Kenneth "Sonny" Dean and Wayne Dean; and fur baby, Sophie. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 29, 6-8 pm, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 S. County Rd. 39, Plant City, where a funeral service will be held Sunday, June 30, at 2 pm. Committal to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or Seasons Hospice at https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate
Expressions of condolence at HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 28, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|