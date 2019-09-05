CAMBRIDGE, Cecelia D. 79, of Tampa, passed on August 30, 2019. She was a long-time resident of Tampa and was employed as an educator for Hillsborough County Schools, where she retired after 33 years of service. She retired from Egypt Lake Elementary School. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Mrs. Cambridge is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Joseph T. Cambridge; daughters, Deirdre Cambridge Nathan, Sonia Cambridge Hicks and Janice Cambridge Albury; son, Joseph T. Cambridge Jr.; sister, Gloria Smith. The remains will repose on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa. Services will be held at 11 am on September 7, 2019 at Brown Memorial Church of God In Christ, 2313 E. 27th Avenue, Tampa. Interment will be Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the Garden Of Memories Cemetery at the convenience of the family. We will mourn her passing and rejoice in the blessed memories she leaves behind.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019