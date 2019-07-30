NOVAK, Cecelia



81, went home to be with the Lord July 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Novak. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Novak and son, John Senka and his wife, Betty. She dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as far too many grandcats than she would like to mention. As the proprietor of Colonial Charter Gift Shop, she strongly believed in the art of thoughtfulness and making memories to pass down through generations. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Aug. 4 at Indian Rocks Baptist Church at 2 pm.

