WATSON, Cecelia (Tagarelli) passed away peacefully February 24, 2020 after a brief illness. Cecelia was a Christian and now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Cecelia was born in Tampa and raised in Tampa and Tarpon Springs. She was a devoted wife, sister, stepmother, grandmother and aunt. Cecelia is survived by her husband, Sam Watson; stepchildren, Mary Lynn Watson and Donald Watson (Janet); sisters, Rose Marie Broome (Arlan), Donna Hartzell (David) and Kathy McCormick; brother, Michael Tagarelli; sister-in-law, Elaine Tagarelli; (Albert deceased) grandchildren, Samuel Watson III (Jill), Stephanie Paolucci (Berto), Kimmy Watson and Steven Richards; along with many nieces and nephews. Two of which, Phyllis Timmons and Marie Tagarelli provided loving care to her during her illness. Cecelia is predeceased by her parents Dan and Filomena Tagarelli, her brother, Albert Tagarelli; her sisters, Rita Karakos and Jeanette Girone and stepson, Sam Watson Jr. (Tracie living). The funeral is scheduled for Friday, 1 pm, February 28, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Tarpon Springs. Vinson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

