BROCKINTON, Cecil Gilbert Jr. "Brock" 68, of Tampa, passed away on March 25, 2020. He served in the United States Army and retired as a Wetland Mitigation Specialist from Hillsborough County after 34 years of employment. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Jacquelin Brockinton; and nephew, J.J. Spinella. Cecil is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cynthia; daughter, Martha Jayne Brockinton; sisters, Rosalia Spinella and Colleen (Eric) Salls; brother, Andrew Brockinton; nephews, Stan Brockinton, Jayme and Jeremy Salls; niece, Angela Lasitter; six great-nephews; and a great-neice. Interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to Alpha-1 Foundation (alpha1.org), (lung.org), or your . www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020