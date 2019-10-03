Cecil BROWN

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-894-2266
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Travelers Rest M.B. Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

BROWN, Cecil Lamarr 67, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned September 24, 2019. A member of Tra-veler`s Rest M.B. Church, he is survived by wife, Lucy Brown; two sons, Christopher Brown and Maurice Brown; stepson, Alonzo Baskin; daughter, Mona Berry (Chris); sister, Nancy Beck; eight grandchildren, a great-grandchild, other relatives. Funeral service Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 am, at Travelers Rest M.B. Church. Visitation, Friday, Oct. 4, 4-7 pm. Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.