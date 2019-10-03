BROWN, Cecil Lamarr 67, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned September 24, 2019. A member of Tra-veler`s Rest M.B. Church, he is survived by wife, Lucy Brown; two sons, Christopher Brown and Maurice Brown; stepson, Alonzo Baskin; daughter, Mona Berry (Chris); sister, Nancy Beck; eight grandchildren, a great-grandchild, other relatives. Funeral service Saturday, Oct. 5, 11 am, at Travelers Rest M.B. Church. Visitation, Friday, Oct. 4, 4-7 pm. Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019