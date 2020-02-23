|
|
CHEEK, Cecil Byron Professor Emeritus, St. Petersburg College, 84, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020 in. St Petersburg, FL . He is survived by is loving wife of 62 years, Joanne Cheek; children, Thomas Cheek (deceased); wife, Gaby; and grandchildren, Jack and Connor of Columbus IN; Mike Cheek, wife, Reka; and grandchildren, Julianna, Annamaria, and Cecilia of Budapest Hungary; Jennifer Cheek Trewin, husband, Scott Trewin with grandchildren, Taylor and Ivy of St Petersburg FL; sister, Linda Stewart; nephew, Robert Stewart of Clearwater, FL. Born in Tampa FL 1935, he Attended Hillsborough High School class of 1954, where he played defensive end for the state powerhouse, The Terriers. He was also active in the Army ROTC and served in the Florida National Guard. Attending Florida State University, he met his wife, Joanne and achieved his B.S and M.S. in Psychology. Best known and respected in the St. Petersburg community for his 46 years as a professor of psychology at St. Petersburg Jr. College from 1960 to 2006, receiving the honors of Professor Emeritus in 2012. Cecil loved Florida State and Bucs football; WWII military history, building model airplanes, collecting vintage scale planes and cars, teaching psychology, and being an avid runner. He also had a strong passion for the theater, performing in numerous productions with St. Pete Little Theater from 1985 to 2014. In addition, he served four terms as president of the theater, participating in play selection and the overall running of the theater. A loving husband, father, father in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, professor and friend, his warmth, humor, and wit are carried forward in those he touched. Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Anderson McQueen, 2201 Dr MLK St N St Pete FL 33704. Visitation and Service from 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Pete City Theater.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020