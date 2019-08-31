JACKSON, Cecil Ward Jr. 82, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Cremation. Memorial Service will be 3 pm September 8, 2019 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 913-592-2244. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left at brucefuneralhome.com. Ward was born September 14, 1936 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Ruth Genisis (Lowery) Jackson and Cecil Ward Jackson Sr. He graduated from Central High School in Chattanooga in 1955 and attended Auburn University. Ward joined the Army National Guard in the late 1950s and served for eight years. Ward moved to Tampa, Florida and worked for the Florida Marine Patrol for 37 years, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. He married Sharon Sue York in Tampa, Florida on May 11, 1976. Ward and Sharon moved to Spring Hill, Kansas in 2018. Ward enjoyed traveling, visiting beaches, watching sports and movies. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in St. Petersburg, Florida. He especially loved spending time with his granddaughters. Family was everything to Ward. Ward was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sharon, of the home; children, Carol J. (Tim) Massey, Parker, Kansas and Christopher Ward (Vonda) Jackson, Mesa, Arizona; granddaughters, Jennifer (Brian) Strickling, Olathe, Kansas, Lori Massey, Olathe, Kansas, Candice Massey, Parker, Kansas and Melissa (Phil) Anderson, Maryland; and great-granddaughters, Isabella Massey, Lacey Strickling and one great- granddaughter to be born in January.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 31, 2019