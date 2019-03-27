Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil K. McCALL. View Sign

McCALL, Cecil K.



98, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather; went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born in Sampson, Alabama June 16, 1920, to Jessie Monroe McCall and Sallie McDurmont McCall. He left Alabama when he was 17, and resided in Florida the remainder of his life. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Peterson McCall; his sister, Regina Davis of Birmingham, Alabama; two daughters, Carol Henkel and Joyce Fewox and her husband, W.R.; six granddaughters, Jennifer Johnson, Rachel Dew and husband, Cameron, Danette DeVane, Dorinda Hendry and husband, Berry, Deleen Dawes and husband, Willie, Darla Bell and husband, Matt; his six great-grandsons; six great-granddaughters; two great-great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by a son, Cecil Kenneth McCall Jr. In 1974 he retired after working for the Seaboard Coastline Railroad for 31 years. After retiring he became the Chaplin for DAV 110 for five years at the John A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, where he ministered to the many needs of our veterans. He was a member of the United Transportation Union, the Brotherhood of Railroad Conductors, a member of First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale from 1951 to 1984, where he was Father of the Year in 1977. He loved children and worked in the bus ministry for many years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Frostproof from 1984 to his passing. He was a member of the Amos Sunday School Class and had a heart for visiting and ministering to those who were unable to come. He loved fishing, gardening, and sharing his bounty with the whole neighborhood. But most of all taking time with his grandchildren, showing them by example and leaving a legacy for all to see. We will remember you not as you were at the last, but as you were before, remembering all the wonderful times, the joy, the laughter, the love that will carry us until we meet in Heaven. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 5-7 pm, with funeral service Thursday, March 28 at 10 am; both at First Baptist Church of Frostproof, FL.; as well as a 2 pm service on March 28 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens in Brandon, FL.

McCALL, Cecil K.98, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather; went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born in Sampson, Alabama June 16, 1920, to Jessie Monroe McCall and Sallie McDurmont McCall. He left Alabama when he was 17, and resided in Florida the remainder of his life. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy Peterson McCall; his sister, Regina Davis of Birmingham, Alabama; two daughters, Carol Henkel and Joyce Fewox and her husband, W.R.; six granddaughters, Jennifer Johnson, Rachel Dew and husband, Cameron, Danette DeVane, Dorinda Hendry and husband, Berry, Deleen Dawes and husband, Willie, Darla Bell and husband, Matt; his six great-grandsons; six great-granddaughters; two great-great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by a son, Cecil Kenneth McCall Jr. In 1974 he retired after working for the Seaboard Coastline Railroad for 31 years. After retiring he became the Chaplin for DAV 110 for five years at the John A. Haley Veterans' Hospital, where he ministered to the many needs of our veterans. He was a member of the United Transportation Union, the Brotherhood of Railroad Conductors, a member of First Baptist Church of Bloomingdale from 1951 to 1984, where he was Father of the Year in 1977. He loved children and worked in the bus ministry for many years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Frostproof from 1984 to his passing. He was a member of the Amos Sunday School Class and had a heart for visiting and ministering to those who were unable to come. He loved fishing, gardening, and sharing his bounty with the whole neighborhood. But most of all taking time with his grandchildren, showing them by example and leaving a legacy for all to see. We will remember you not as you were at the last, but as you were before, remembering all the wonderful times, the joy, the laughter, the love that will carry us until we meet in Heaven. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 5-7 pm, with funeral service Thursday, March 28 at 10 am; both at First Baptist Church of Frostproof, FL.; as well as a 2 pm service on March 28 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens in Brandon, FL. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close