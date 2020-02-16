Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil McDANIEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McDANIEL, Cecil W. 93, of Dunedin, passed away on January 29, 2020. Cecil was preceded by his wife of 59 years, Aleene (Burket) McDaniel. He is survived by children, Janice McDaniel, Cindy Sutherland and husband, Marc; Gene McDaniel and wife, Diane; and beloved grandchildren, Aviana, Charlize, and Trent McDaniel. Cecil was born in Charleston and moved to Florida as an adult where he retained some of that distinctive South Carolina dialect. He retired after a 27-year career at Publix, most of it served as a local store manager. He loved to fish and to take long walks, but in the last several years turned to indoor hobbies for entertainment. He liked word puzzles and especially enjoyed complex jigsaw puzzles. He was meticulous in his household record keeping and personal finances, all dutifully logged in a little black book. His attention to detail even makes it easy to locate the brand and color of housepaint he bought back in 1996. Cecil will be very deeply missed by family and friends. At his request, there will be no services.

McDANIEL, Cecil W. 93, of Dunedin, passed away on January 29, 2020. Cecil was preceded by his wife of 59 years, Aleene (Burket) McDaniel. He is survived by children, Janice McDaniel, Cindy Sutherland and husband, Marc; Gene McDaniel and wife, Diane; and beloved grandchildren, Aviana, Charlize, and Trent McDaniel. Cecil was born in Charleston and moved to Florida as an adult where he retained some of that distinctive South Carolina dialect. He retired after a 27-year career at Publix, most of it served as a local store manager. He loved to fish and to take long walks, but in the last several years turned to indoor hobbies for entertainment. He liked word puzzles and especially enjoyed complex jigsaw puzzles. He was meticulous in his household record keeping and personal finances, all dutifully logged in a little black book. His attention to detail even makes it easy to locate the brand and color of housepaint he bought back in 1996. Cecil will be very deeply missed by family and friends. At his request, there will be no services. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close