Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 562-2080
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park
13401 Indian Rocks Road
Largo, FL 33774
View Map
Cecil SHEPPARD


1941 - 2020
Cecil SHEPPARD Obituary
SHEPPARD, Cecil W "Shep" 78 of Redington Shores, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Largo Medical Center. Shep was born on July 30, 1941 in Savannah, Georgia to the late Cecil and Lucille (Griffin) Sheppard. He moved to this area in 1985 from the Miami area. Shep was a veteran of the US Navy. He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Sheppard along with two sons, Mikel Cheeseman and Pastor Mark (Annette) Cheeseman; four grandchildren, one great-grandson and his sister, Wanda Zoller. Memorial contributions may be offered to the St Jude Children's Research Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12 - 1:30 pm with a Memorial Service at 1:30 pm at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, (727) 562-2080. Condolences may be offered at: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020
