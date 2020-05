Or Copy this URL to Share

TAYLOR, Cecil A. passed on April 24, 2020. Born to Dot McCarthy and Arnold Taylor of West Virginia November 30, 1952. Cecil preceded father Arnold Taylor; and is survived by mother, Dot McCarthy; two sisters, Deb Barnes (Vern) and Pat Straubel (Terry); his loving life partner, Sandy Bigler; and her son, Tony Curatolo.



