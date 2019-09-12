EDWARDS, Cecile 92. of Sun City Center and Lake Placid, FL passed away Sept. 4, 2019. Born in Columbus Co, NC she was preceded in death by her husband, James "J" and is survived by their two sons, Jim (Sally), Robert (Carla); three grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all. A memorial service will be held Sept 16, 2019 at 11 am at Life Path Hospice at Sun City. In lieu of flowers donations in her honor to (alz.com) or .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 12, 2019