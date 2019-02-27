ARNETT, Cecilia "Ce"
|
69, of Gulfport, went home to be with the Lord February 17, 2019. She is survived by her dearest friend of 35 years, Linda Owens; cousins, Lucy Garcia and Joann Valdez; children, Michele (Dwayne) Bright, Robert (Aileen) Owens, Michael Owens; and grandchildren, Patrick Bright, Rikki Curtis, Laurence Owens, Maxwell Owens, and Skylar Owens. Ce was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Arnett. Memorial Services be held 11 am, Saturday, March 2, at Brett Funeral Home. On line guestbook at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2019