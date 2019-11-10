Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecilia CLINE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLINE, Cecilia R. 95, of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family, November 6, 2019. She was born June 27, 1924 to John and Cecilia Knautz in Rabafuzes, Austria/Hungary. Her family immigrated to Toronto, Canada in 1929 where she lived until she married her husband of 60 years, Joseph, pre-deceased in 2009, and in 1948 moved to Chicago, IL. They retired to Clearwater, FL in 1985. She is survived by her sister, Stella (Gino); and predeceased by sister, Ella. Also survived by, son, Thomas (Sandi) of Chicago, IL and their seven children, Benjamin, Andrew, Cecilia, Zachary, Alexander, Katharine and Jonathan; and great-grandchildren, Savannah, William and Cashel; daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) (Bob) Krueger of Tampa and their children, Bob II (Aubrey), Melissa (Court) and Dawn; and great-grand-children, Tyler, Dylan, Trey III, Riley, Drew and baby Grant (to be). The family would like to thank Teresa J. and Rita B. for their loving and tender care over the years. A Memorial Mass/celebration will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 am at Christ the King Catholic Church in Tampa, FL. Family will receive friends beginning at 10 am. in the church. A luncheon will follow in the Mary Martha Center next to the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Renew Haiti, A Ministry of Christ the King Catholic Church.

