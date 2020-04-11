Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecily ZERBE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ZERBE, Cecily (Swabb) of Wesley Chapel, FL, passed away on March 30, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1927 in Erie PA, and grew up in Hazleton, PA. She was the daughter of Frank Swabb and Ethel Duffy Swabb. Cecily was predeceased by her daughter, Allison in 1972 and brother, James in 2000. She is survived by her four sons, Brennan Zerbe and wife, Marilyn of Mill Valley, CA, Robert Zerbe of Crisfield, MD and wife, Kathryn, John Zerbe and spouse, Ryan of Omaha, NE, and Douglas Zerbe and wife, Valinda of Wesley Chapel; grandchildren, Gavin and Devon Zerbe, Erica Murphy-Zerbe and, husband Patrick of Seattle. Cecily was a devoted Catholic where the Sisters of Mercy provided her education at both Mount St. Mary Academy in Watchung, NJ and at Georgian Court College. Cecily graduated in 1949 with a B.S. degree in English and Merchandising. She received a M.S. in Retailing at New York University School of Commerce in 1950. She resided in Ridgewood, NJ 19651995, Hilton Head Island, SC 19952002, Wesley Chapel 2002-2020 and was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Tampa, FL where she formally served as a Eucharistic Minister. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark's on Cross Creek Blvd. at a future date. Cecily's remains will be interred in the family plot at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Trinity Café, P.O. Box 320146, Tampa, FL 33679. Cecily and Ed served there as volunteers for several years.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020

