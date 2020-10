Or Copy this URL to Share

GRAY, Cedric D. 37, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned October 13, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Willie Alice Gray; daughter, Iyana D. Gray; brother, Darell E. Gray; sister, Kristina Small; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-7 pm. Funeral service Saturday, October 24, 1 pm at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



