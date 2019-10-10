DeGENNARO, Ceil (Lee) passed away on October 7, 2019 in Hudson, FL surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Jerry and daughter, Connie, Lee is survived by her children, Geri-Lee, Michele (Jackie) and Michael (Marie) DeGennaro; grandchildren, Kelsi, Maxwell, Jacob, Olivia; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved deeply. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she loved people and welcomed everyone she knew into her family. She will be missed by all who knew her. A graveside service will be held at Curlew Hills Cemetery, Palm Harbor on October 11, 2019 at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HPH Hospice. Dobies F.H., Seven Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 10, 2019