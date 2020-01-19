DE LA CRUZ, Celedonio 82, of Tampa, a Naval retiree passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Melech Hospice House. Celedonio was born in San Pablo, Virac, Phillippines and moved to the Tampa Bay area in 1970 after traveling the world with his wife, Yumiko. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and bowling. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gregorio and Porfiria De La Cruz; and wife of 53 years, Yumiko. He is survived by his sons, Hiromu De La Cruz and Cesar De La Cruz and wife, Dawn; daughter, Liza Mae De La Cruz and husband, Keith Merritt; grandchildren, Dominique Willis, Christian De La Cruz, Mariko De La Cruz, Aliyah McCray, Marcus McCray, Tyra Merritt, Michael Merritt, Kimberly Merritt, Hana Merritt; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 4-6 pm, with a funeral service to follow at 6 pm, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. MacDill Ave. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Celedonio's honor to Moffitt Cancer Center. Arrangements handled by Blount & Curry MacDill www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020