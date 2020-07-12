HEYWARD, Celeste Rose 56, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2020, at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL. Celeste was born on December 2, 1963 in Portsmouth, VA, where her father was stationed in the U.S. Navy. As a Navy brat, Celeste made friends around the world and enjoyed experiencing other cultures. After attending schools across the country and overseas, she graduated from South Lakes High School in Reston, Virginia. Celeste worked in various management positions for Taco Bell in the Tampa Bay area for over 20 years, winning many awards, including a trip to Hawaii. During her leisure time, she enjoyed cooking, watching crime shows and soap operas, attending her daughter Skylar's sporting events and spending time with her dogs. Celeste is survived by her parents, Richard and Esperanza "Hope" Prevatte of Tampa, FL; sister, Michele Rosa (Mike) of Lansdowne, VA; daughters, Skylar Heyward of Eugene, OR and Lexi Rosa of Lansdowne, VA; and friends, Maja and Devin Morman of Brooksville, FL, held a special place in her heart. Due to the pandemic, a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be posted on the website for Merritt Funeral Home. Merritt FH (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com