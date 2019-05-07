LOCICERO, Celia Lopez,



97, born November 29, 1921, was reunited with Phil, her husband of 72 years, May 4, 2019. Celia was born and raised in West Tampa and was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She and her lifelong friend, Julia Arquelles, owned a highly successful florist business, Linda Flowers, for over 35 years, starting in Ybor City and later moving to south Tampa. Celia was always a dedicated wife and mother, first and foremost, and especially loved her role as Welee and Nana. She treasured her faith and her family, and embraced every moment with them. As a very selfless person by nature, she was always a dependable source of comfort and help to everyone she knew. Celia was predeceased by her parents, Benito and Julia Lopez; her husband, Phil LoCicero; son, Phil LoCicero Jr.; sister, Irene Harris; and brother, Manuel Lopez. Survivors include her daughter, Joyce Coniglio (Nelson); grandchildren, Jonele Blanchard and Jason Coniglio; great-grandsons, Justin and Jack Blanchard; and several nieces and nephews. As per Celia's wishes, there will be no public funeral service. A private interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, and will include a catholic burial service. Celia's family feels so grateful and blessed to have had such a special person in their lives for so many years.



