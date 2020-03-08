RANIERI, Celia Esther King passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the age of 95. A St. Pete native, Celia was married to Frank J. Ranieri Sr. for over 50 years before he died in 1999. Celia is survived by her four children; David (Elaine), Susan Andrews (Randy), Patrick, and Frank (Melinda) who gave them nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. There will be a Celebration of Her Life on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3 pm. Email [email protected] for details. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please donate to Northeast Little League in her name (Attn: Treasurer, Post Office Box 7562, St. Petersburg, FL 33734. http://www.northeastll.com/Site/Donate
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020