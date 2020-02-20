WITCHERD, Ceola Mae 90, of St. Petersburg, FL transit-ioned February 5, 2020. She is survived by five sons, Elder Willie D. Witcherd Jr., Willie F. Witcherd (Priscilla), Calvin J. Witcherd (Pam), Dave G. Witcherd, and Lorenzo Witcherd; four daughters, Barbara Church-Mathis (Robert), Veronica F. Spears (Anthony), Karolyn M. Witcherd, Johnnie M. Witch-erd; sister, Mary M. Odom; and brother-in-law, Ben Witcher; 24 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and other relatives. Funeral service is Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 am, at Mt Zion Progressive M.B. Church, Visitation is Friday, Feb. 21, 2-3:30 pm, at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266, family will receive friends 5 pm at New Pleasant Grove M.B. Church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2020