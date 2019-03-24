VELASCO, Cesar
"Grandpa Tata"
91, of Clearwater, passed Thursday, March 21. 2019. He was born in El Salvador in 1928. He had a distinguished career as a diplomat. He is survived by his wife, Rosa; his children, Patty, Sandra, Evelyn, and Eddy; his grandchildren, Patty, Armando, Jennifer, Vicky, Rafique, Anisa, Nicole, Roberto, Christina, and Catalina; and his great-grandchildren, Diego, Gabriel, Isabel, Rodrigo, Jack and Josie; all of whom will cherish their memories of Grandpa-Tata.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019