MARTINEZ, Cesareo III
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cesareo "Cesar" MARTINEZ.
"Cesar" 72, passed away peacefully, April 17, 2019 at the home of his son, David in Georgia. Cesar is predeceased by his loving wife, Alice of 48 years; parents, Cesareo and Eloisa. He is survived by his daughter, Lesley; son, David (Amy); and grandchildren, Ashley (Tilman), Jackson, Justin, Whitney and Tucker. Cesar proudly served the Tampa community as a pharmacist for over 40 years. He was also a proud U.S. Navy veteran. The family will hold a Celebration in memory of his life in Tampa on a date to be determined. In place of flowers, please consider a donation to the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 18, 2019