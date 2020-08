Or Copy this URL to Share

FRANKLIN, Chad Anthony 42, passed away much too soon on Aug. 9, 2020. Survived by his mom, Sherrie Grist; step-dad, Chuck Grist; sister, Chelsie Grist-Dunlop; brother-in-law, Bobby Dunlop; nephew, Killian Dunlop; father, Alan Franklin; and step-mother, Robin Franklin. He had a true love of music. Chad was a very loving, kind and loyal person that was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store