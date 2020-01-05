FALES, Charlene (Arnold) of Timber Pines, Spring Hill, FL, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the age of 92. Charlene Arnold was born in Skowhegan, ME, November 16, 1927. Charlene grew up in North Scituate, RI, attended RI School of Design, then married Curt Fales June 26, 1948. They lived in several states and in Brazil before moving to Timber Pines in 1990. Charlene is survived by her children, Linda (Bob) Comey and David (Debbie) Fales, both of Timber Pines; along with four granddaughters; 11 great-grand-children; and a brother, Al (Mary Ann) Arnold. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one brother; and a grandson. A memorial service and burial will be held at a later date.

