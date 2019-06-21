|
FLOWERS, Charles Anthony
passed away June 17, 2019. He was 71. A longtime Florida journalist, he was nominated for a Pulitzer and received the RFK Award in 1990 for work exposing the wrongful conviction of James Richardson. He won numerous awards for his work on the Rosewood Massacre and the illegal logging of Native American canoes. Flowers was a husband, father, writer, photographer, musician, poet and environmental activist. He is survived by his wife, Leah Clark; his four children, Ty, Charlie, Phoebe, and Andrea; his two stepchildren, Mary and Matthew; and his siblings, Martha, Sam, Rachel, Mary and Pat. A Funeral will be held Saturday, June 22, 5:30-9 pm, at 1214 E. Park Circle in Tampa. He will be buried in Heartwood Preserve June 23. He is missed by everyone who knew him.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 21, 2019