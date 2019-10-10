BELL, Charles Sr. 82, of St. Petersburg, passed Oct. 3, 2019. Mr. Bell leaves his memories to "Daisy"; sons, Harold, Franklin and Charles Bell Jr.; daughters, Catina Bell (Damean) Harris and Annette Duncan and a host of loving stepdaughters; sons; brothers; sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral, Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 am at Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing, Friday, Oct. 11, 5-7 pm at Davis and Davis Funeral Services, (727) 345-4444
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 10, 2019