Charles BELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles BELL.
Service Information
Davis and Davis Funeral Services
5730 15th Avenue South
Gulfport, FL
33707
(727)-345-4444
Obituary
Send Flowers

BELL, Charles Sr. 82, of St. Petersburg, passed Oct. 3, 2019. Mr. Bell leaves his memories to "Daisy"; sons, Harold, Franklin and Charles Bell Jr.; daughters, Catina Bell (Damean) Harris and Annette Duncan and a host of loving stepdaughters; sons; brothers; sisters and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral, Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 am at Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing, Friday, Oct. 11, 5-7 pm at Davis and Davis Funeral Services, (727) 345-4444
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.