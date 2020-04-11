BOSWELL, Charles Theodore "Ted" passed away in Houston, TX April 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Susan Boswell; four sons, Chuck Boswell (Sara) of Tampa, FL, Drew Boswell of Terrell, TX, Billy Boswell of Tampa, FL, and Bobby Boswell (Keri) of Houston, TX; and 11 grandchildren. Ted is a veteran of the USAF and retired in 2013 from his position as CEO of Western Reserve Life Assurance Company in St. Petersburg, FL. The family will host a celebration of his life in Tampa, FL once it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the . For details and to leave a message for the family, please visit: www.asacredchoice.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020