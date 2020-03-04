BRIDGES, Charles G. "Charlie" 87, of Lutz, passed away February 23, 2020. Charlie was known for his fun sense of humor, athleticism, spiritual conviction, strong work ethic, and all-around kindness. In 1951, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary "Frances" Womack. He joined the Air Force, serving his country through 1957, when he was honorably discharged and moved to the Tampa area, where they had two daughters, Debi and Donna. Charlie is survived by his wife of 68 years; two daughters and sons-in-law; six grandchildren; and eight great-grand-children. Interment with military honors will be held at 12:30 pm Friday, March 6, at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send cards to and visit Mary Frances Bridges at Habana Health Care Center, 2916 W. Habana Ave., Tampa, FL, 33614. Coastal Cremations - Lutz

