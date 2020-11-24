1/1
Charles CARRAWAY
CARRAWAY, Charles Rodney Sr. "Chuck" age 80, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020. Born in New Bern, NC, son of Charles Rhodes Carraway and Ruth Carraway, he relocated to Florida in 1960. During his career, he worked in sales, computer programming and his last 20 working years as a Quality Assurance Engineer at Trak Microwave. He was a wonderful husband, father and granddad. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Catherine; a son, Rod Carraway (Carol); and two grandchildren, Ryan and Darby Carraway. A service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10 am at Hardage Giddens Funeral Home, 11801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32223. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Life Link Foundation at www.lifelinkfoundation.org. Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL (904) 288-0025. Please sign the guestbook at hgmandarin.com. Hardage-Giddens hgmandarin.com

