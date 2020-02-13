COOPER, Charles 84, of Dover, Florida, born December 2, 1935 in Antioch, Florida, entered into eternal rest February 9, 2020. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a retired construction superintendent, and a staff member of Gracepoint Church Plant City. He was a member of Countryside Baptist Church, and a 13 year coach for the Turkey Creek Trojans football. He loved his family, enjoyed fishing, and was an avid fan of the Florida Gators. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nell Cooper; children, Randy Cooper (Diane), Julie Tindle (Ronnie), and Wanda Glass (Melbourne); grandchildren, Jason Cooper (Jennifer), Jared Cooper, Katie Maxwell (Wesley), Bryant Tindle (Jade), Derrik Glass (Rikki), Ashley Prochazka (James), Amy Steele, Jennifer Rickards, Andrew Steele (Nicole); great-grandchildren, KyLee, Cooper, Jake, Jadyn, Evelyn, Atticus, Eliza, Kagen, Blake, Bailie, Bella, and Mason; and many other family and friends. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 14 at 3 pm, at Hopewell Funeral Home, 6005 South County Road 39, Plant City, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 pm. Graveside committal with military honors to follow at Hopewell Memorial Gardens, Plant City. Expressions of condolence at: HopewellFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020