DAWSON, Charles Mayer 78, sailed away to a better place October 6, 2019. He was born in Atlantic City, NJ. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Elaine; sons, Charles (Susan), Scott (Jill); two grandchildren, Jennifer and Jake. Chuck was a salesman, captain, artist, and loving husband, dad, and grandpop. He was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Celebration of Life will be held at the Pass-A-Grille Community Church Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 14, 2019
