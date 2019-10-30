DETRICK, Charles Norman 97, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born on January 28, 1922 in Tiffin, Ohio, he served in the Army (1944-1946) and later became Vice-President of Viking Steel Co. until his retirement. Norm is survived by two sons, Peter Morse of Sedona, Arizona and Phillip Morse of New York; step-son, Larry Ohm of Elgin, Illinois; his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. He was preceded by his wife, Lorraine (Marsh) Detrick, and his parents. He will be cremated and laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 30, 2019