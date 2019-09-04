DIAZ, Charles 93, passed away September 2, 2019. As a young man he proudly served his country in the US Marine Corps during WWII and the Korean War. He was employed at American Can Company for over 25 years and later as a permanent substitute teacher for 10 years at Sligh Middle School. Charles is preceded in death by Ogdelia, his wife of 45 years and 12 siblings. He is survived by his son, Charles Anthony Diaz (Peggy); grandchildren, Charlie (Felicia), Cara Lomangino (Joe), Christopher (Melissa); nine great grandchildren, Madisyn, Morgan, Makenna, Amelia, Phoenix, Jason, Cadence, Thomas, and Madelyn; and large extended family. A visitation will be held 2 pm with a funeral service at 3 pm, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. Interment with military honors will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 4, 2019