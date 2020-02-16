Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles DILLON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DILLON, Charles J. Jr. 90, of Clearwater, FL, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019. He resided at Dolphin Cove, on Island Estates. Mr. Dillon served briefly in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II. He owned a Harley Davidson dealership in Ocala, before joining the Merchant Marines, retiring in 1987. He and his wife, Kathleen owned Ocean 7, Realty, Inc. in Clearwater for over 25 years. Kathleen also worked at Sand Key Reality. Mr. Dillon was born in Lowell MA on August 6, 1929, He was predeceased by his wife of over 30 years, Kathleen (Noud) Dillon in 2016; his sister, Mary F. Costa of Meriden, CT in 1971; his parents, Charles and Mary (Theileg) Dillon of Lowell, MA in 1981. Charles leaves behind a son, Charles J Dillon III, of Dunnellon, FL; nieces and nephews including Frank J. Costa of East Hampton and Linda M. Costa Chattin of Harwinton, CT, James C. Costa, of Las Vegas, NV, Patricia Amato of White-house Station, NJ, and Lynda Brenner of West Lake Village, CA; and also Judy Johnson of Largo, FL, a close Friend of Chuck and Kathleen for many years. Judy helped with Mr. Dillon's care over the last four years. A private service was held at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL.

