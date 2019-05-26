WEBBER, Charles E. Jr.
"Chuck" passed on May 16, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice. Chuck was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 26, 1943. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Patricia Shows Webber; two sisters; and several nieces and nephews. Chuck proudly served in the U.S. Army 1966 to 1968 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He graduated from the University of South Florida with honors in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Chuck was a two-term Town Councilman in Kenneth City, FL. He had a life-long love of cooking and spent many hours doing volunteer cooking at The Ronald McDonald House and Sunday mornings at AMVETS Post 8. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. After a 30-year career as a Florida Real Estate Broker he worked for the City of Pinellas Park in Economic Development until his retirement. A private service will be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019