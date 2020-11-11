1/1
Charles ELETON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELETON, Charles Frank gained his heavenly wings on November 7, 2020. Mr. Eleton was born on November 2, 1943. He is survived by his wife of more than 51 years, his best friend and soul mate Bonnie Eleton. Mr. Eleton died of an unexpected illness. He was a faithful member and church worker at NPR Nazarene Church. Mr. Eleton was a US Air Force veteran. He was a father to Tina (Michael) Couch and Frank Eleton II. Mr. Eleton has six-grandchildren and one great-grandson. He worked for 18 years for Alera Group out of Tampa. He loved his job and his co-workers. Mr. Eleton was loved by everyone that knew him. He was a peacemaker and a great man. He loved Jesus with all his heart. And if you knew him, you would know that. He loved to go yard selling, singing, playing the guitar, spending time with his grandchildren and making his wife smile. Dobies FH/Congress

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
6616 Congress St
New Port Richey, FL 34653
(727) 841-7555
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved