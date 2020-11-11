ELETON, Charles Frank gained his heavenly wings on November 7, 2020. Mr. Eleton was born on November 2, 1943. He is survived by his wife of more than 51 years, his best friend and soul mate Bonnie Eleton. Mr. Eleton died of an unexpected illness. He was a faithful member and church worker at NPR Nazarene Church. Mr. Eleton was a US Air Force veteran. He was a father to Tina (Michael) Couch and Frank Eleton II. Mr. Eleton has six-grandchildren and one great-grandson. He worked for 18 years for Alera Group out of Tampa. He loved his job and his co-workers. Mr. Eleton was loved by everyone that knew him. He was a peacemaker and a great man. He loved Jesus with all his heart. And if you knew him, you would know that. He loved to go yard selling, singing, playing the guitar, spending time with his grandchildren and making his wife smile. Dobies FH/Congress



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store