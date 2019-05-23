AMZIBEL, Charles Emanual



"Dr. Chuck Stevens"



60, of Clearwater, FL, passed away on May 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Teresa; sister, Sylvia; brother, Ed; father- and mother-in-law, Charles and Barbara; sister-in-law, Cheryl; brother-in-law, Chas and nieces and nephews; along with his musical family and community. He was born in Ashtabula, OH, August 21, 1958 and graduated from Harbor High School in 1976. Chuck served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was an accomplished musician/singer/songwriter and was a well-known On Air Radio personality in the Tampa Bay area for over 40 years. He also had a syndicated radio show "Breakfast With The Beatles" across the United States and has been heard recently on RadioStPete.com with "Dr. Chuck Stevens Anything Goes Rock and Roll Party" and "The Beatles Yesterday and Today". He fought a long hard battle with head and neck cancer. Donations may be made to H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, moffitt.org/give. Visitation will be on May 28, 5 pm, with a Celebration of Life Service at 7 pm, at the funeral home, 693 S. Belcher Rd., Clearwater, FL. For online condolences visit:



