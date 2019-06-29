THOMPSON, Charles Eugene



passed away on June 26, 2019 at the age of 88. He was born May 10, 1931 in Port Arthur, Texas to Artie McCoy and Hazelle Burdette Thompson. He was a lifelong resident of Florida and a fourth generation resident of Hillsborough county. Charles was a graduate of the University of Florida School of Building Construction class of 1957. He worked in the construction industry until retirement in 1997. Highlights among his many building projects in Florida and the southeast include Pier 66 in Ft. Lauderdale and the Shamu Stadium, Sea World in Orlando. He is survived by his sons Robert E. (Phyllis) of Houston, Texas, Geoffrey A. (Haydee) of Libertyville, Illinois, Douglas E. of Lutz, and Larry M. (Laura) of Carrollwood. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Debra of Brandon, sister-in-law, Betsy Cook of Tampa; his sister, Maxine Maness, of Greensboro, North Carolina; and brother, Barron Thompson of Seffner. He will be dearly missed. He has five grandsons and two granddaughters. A private ceremony will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

