Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 1534 18th Avenue South St. Petersburg , FL 33705 (727)-894-2266 Send Flowers Obituary

FELTON, Charles Anthony Sr. died Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia at the age of 75.Felton was born February 28, 1944 in Midnight, Mississippi to Willie Felton and Myrtis Brown Felton.He was raised in Omaha, Nebraska, and graduated from Omaha Technical High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska Omaha, and his master's degree from the University of Chicago. While serving in the Air Force, Felton met his wife of 53 years, Carletha Wells Marshall in Miami, Florida. Felton moved to St. Petersburg in 1981, when he became the first African-American Director of Corrections for Pinellas County and the first in the State of Florida. In 1992, Felton was nominated by President George H.W. Bush to be the U.S. Marshall for the Middle Dist. of Florida and in 1993, he moved to Miami-Dade County, where he became Director of Corrections. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Willie Felton; mother, Myrtis Brown Felton Ross; stepfather, Elbert Ross; brothers, James Felton and Roosevelt Felton; sisters, Willie Mae Chambers and Earline Simmons; and stepsister, Sharon Ross. He is survived by his wife, Carletha; children, Charles Felton Jr., Tamara Felton-Howard, and Cary Felton; grandchildren, Julian Dudley, Brandon Dudley, Kesi Felton, Leah Dudley, Charles Felton III, Kendel Felton, and Chloe Felton; brother, Melvyn Felton; cousin, Thelma Brown; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation is Friday, Aug. 2, 5-6:45 pm and Celebration of Life Service 7-8 pm at Faith Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services are Saturday, Aug. 3, 1 pm at First Baptist Church, 1900 Gandy Blvd. N. St. Petersburg, FL. Smith Funeral Home/727894-2266

FELTON, Charles Anthony Sr. died Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia at the age of 75.Felton was born February 28, 1944 in Midnight, Mississippi to Willie Felton and Myrtis Brown Felton.He was raised in Omaha, Nebraska, and graduated from Omaha Technical High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska Omaha, and his master's degree from the University of Chicago. While serving in the Air Force, Felton met his wife of 53 years, Carletha Wells Marshall in Miami, Florida. Felton moved to St. Petersburg in 1981, when he became the first African-American Director of Corrections for Pinellas County and the first in the State of Florida. In 1992, Felton was nominated by President George H.W. Bush to be the U.S. Marshall for the Middle Dist. of Florida and in 1993, he moved to Miami-Dade County, where he became Director of Corrections. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Willie Felton; mother, Myrtis Brown Felton Ross; stepfather, Elbert Ross; brothers, James Felton and Roosevelt Felton; sisters, Willie Mae Chambers and Earline Simmons; and stepsister, Sharon Ross. He is survived by his wife, Carletha; children, Charles Felton Jr., Tamara Felton-Howard, and Cary Felton; grandchildren, Julian Dudley, Brandon Dudley, Kesi Felton, Leah Dudley, Charles Felton III, Kendel Felton, and Chloe Felton; brother, Melvyn Felton; cousin, Thelma Brown; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation is Friday, Aug. 2, 5-6:45 pm and Celebration of Life Service 7-8 pm at Faith Memorial Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services are Saturday, Aug. 3, 1 pm at First Baptist Church, 1900 Gandy Blvd. N. St. Petersburg, FL. Smith Funeral Home/727894-2266 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close